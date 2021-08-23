New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $55,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

