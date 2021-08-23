New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,655 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $62,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $309.33 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $135.28 and a 1-year high of $328.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.