New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $59.69 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $59,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

