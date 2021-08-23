New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of McKesson worth $71,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $200.41 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

