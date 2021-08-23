New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $53.32 Million Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,080,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.35% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,909,000. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,086 shares of company stock worth $6,303,402.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

