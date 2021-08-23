NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.76

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 118601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price objective on NEXE Innovations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.