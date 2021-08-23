NFT Market Cap Tops $6.30 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. NFT has a market cap of $6.30 million and $123,639.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00815151 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

