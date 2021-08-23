Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nomura by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

