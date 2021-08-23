Nordson (NDSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $230.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $230.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.