Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) Quiet Period To Expire on August 23rd

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) quiet period will end on Monday, August 23rd. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Northeast Community Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NECB stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

