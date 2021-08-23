Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.07. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

