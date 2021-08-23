NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 634,487 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

