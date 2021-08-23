Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

NCLH stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

