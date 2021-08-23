Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report sales of $840,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $890,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $3.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 794.57% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novan by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,497. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.05. Novan has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

