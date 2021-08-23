Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Nutrien (TSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$99.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.79.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 239,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,596. The company has a market cap of C$43.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$47.72 and a twelve month high of C$80.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

