NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.36.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.70. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75. The stock has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

