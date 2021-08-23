Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.