Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.91. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

