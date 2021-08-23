Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $23.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

