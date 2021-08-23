Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $23.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.