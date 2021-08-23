Oddz Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Oddz has a market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00133346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00161480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.30 or 1.00518854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.47 or 0.01032603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.39 or 0.06660231 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.