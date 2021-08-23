ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.20 million and $9,296.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,285.68 or 1.00134055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.