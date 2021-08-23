Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 5.9% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $64,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.32. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

