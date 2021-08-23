Olivier Goudet Purchases 60,000 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Olivier Goudet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,711,770.36.

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $16.73. 2,359,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.