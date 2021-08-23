Olyseum (OLY) Price Hits $0.0090

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00160816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,676.12 or 1.00083346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.81 or 0.01006970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.27 or 0.06888855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,710,238 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.