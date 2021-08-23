Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $157.33

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $157.33, but opened at $150.50. Omega Flex shares last traded at $150.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

