One Day In July LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,474.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.