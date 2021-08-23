Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

