Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.97 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $152,907,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $209.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

