Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,891.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,673.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.