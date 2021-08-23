Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,706 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

