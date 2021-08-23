Oppenheimer Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

