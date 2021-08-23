Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 410,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 386,957 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

