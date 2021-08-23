Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,179.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $190.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

