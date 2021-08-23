Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $253.40 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

