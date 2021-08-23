Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,849 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $126.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

