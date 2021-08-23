Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 220,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $304.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

