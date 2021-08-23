Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $1.15

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $400.89 million and approximately $73.26 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00833481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00104138 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,887,336 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

