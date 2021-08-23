Origo Market Cap Reaches $6.61 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00050781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00818030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.