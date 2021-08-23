Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $809.86 million, a P/E ratio of -97.90, a PEG ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

