OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 610

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 553.25 ($7.23).

OSB opened at GBX 509 ($6.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 474.96. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 252.81 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

