Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

