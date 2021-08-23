Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,774. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $422.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

