Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 49.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 5.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.72. 3,677,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,387. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.90 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

