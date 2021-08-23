Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,665,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.10. 520,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,230. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $174.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

