Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $7.82 Million Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,328 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp makes up approximately 1.0% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Horizon Bancorp worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 487,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

