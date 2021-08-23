Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $285,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.23. 33,523,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,870,395. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $373.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

