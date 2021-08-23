Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 722 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 740.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.59. 136,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.