Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $53.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,821.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,843.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

