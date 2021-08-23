Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.00.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,640.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,559.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

