Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.